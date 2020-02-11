Demolition of market postponed after protest

Tiruppur Corporation on Monday postponed the demolition of daily market after nearly 1,500 traders protested the move.

Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar told The Hindu the demolition will not take place till Friday. “We have decided to give the traders a week’s time,” he said.

P. Thangamuthu, former president of Daily Market Traders’ Association, said that the traders shut down the entire Daily Market with nearly 450 shops and staged a day-long hunger strike near the Old Bus Stand. “We hope that the Corporation will invite us for talks,” he said. All shops in the market will be reopened on Tuesday, he said.

Corporation’s decision to demolish the existing market for the construction of a new one under the Smart Cities Mission was met with opposition from the traders since 2019. In a letter to Mr. Sivakumar, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan said on Saturday that the Corporation must not demolish the market until the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting was convened.