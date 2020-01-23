‘Data scientist to be a coveted job in future’

Data scientist will be one of the most coveted jobs in the future, said Shivasankari, founder of artificial intelligence (AI) firm ToolAhead, here on Wednesday.

She was speaking at the fifth and final ‘Future India’ guest lecture series on AI and data science organised by The Hindu in association with ToolAhead. The students of the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology at Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in Vattamalaipalayam attended the lecture.

“To understand data science and artificial intelligence, one has to understand about big data, which is the source,” Ms. Shivasankari said. Aspects of big data (large data sets analysed to reveal patterns relating to human behaviour) and data science (field where knowledge is extracted from data) were discussed in the seminar. Ms. Shivasankari advised the students to gain experience through internships and projects related to AI and data science while studying.

Anish Ephrem, Technical Architect of ToolAhead, was also the resource person for this session along with Ms. Shivasankari.

This lecture series covered five engineering colleges in Coimbatore and familiarised the students with the latest developments in the field of AI and data science.