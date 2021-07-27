Daily cases drop below 100 in Salem

The daily load of COVID-19 positive cases reduced below 100 in Salem with 98 persons testing positive on Tuesday.

According to officials, 91 cases were indigenous and 32 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 47 indigenous cases were reported. As per the bulletin, one death was reported in Salem and two deaths were reported in Namakkal.

Erode reported 132 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 93,077. While 208 persons were discharged, 1,410 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 630.

Krishnagiri reported 28 fresh cases. The number of active cases stood at 342 as of Tuesday. A total of 41,203 cases were reported in the district so far. Dharmapuri saw 36 new cases and one death. There were 362 active cases and as of date, a total 25,986 cases were reported in the district.