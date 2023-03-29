Cybercrime police in Coimbatore arrest Bengaluru native for job fraud

March 29, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The cybercrime police have arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of cheating a Coimbatore native of ₹6.5 lakh by promising to arrange him a job abroad.

S. Balamurugan, a resident of Hosapalya Road in Bengaluru, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by K. Ranjithkumar of Coimbatore.

According to the cybercrime police, Ranjithkumar lodged a complaint alleging that Balamurugan collected ₹6.5 lakh from him by promising to arrange a job abroad. He alleged that Balamurugan failed to arrange the job and did not return the money.

A team led by cybercrime inspector P.A. Arun arrested Balamurugan on Tuesday and brought him to Coimbatore. The police seized 21 SIM cards and other documents from him.

The police found that the accused had cheated many people on the pretext of arranging jobs in foreign countries. He was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.