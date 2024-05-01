Creating conflict among people to win election is anti-democratic: Mutharasan

May 01, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - ERODE

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary, R. Mutharasan on Wednesday said that the INDIA bloc was criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for having failed to fulfil its promises in the last 10 years while in power.

“If the BJP had fulfilled its promises, the party should have highlighted them and sought votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. But, Mr. Modi speaking in a way to divide the people for obtaining votes is not fair,” he said. According to him, Mr. Modi’s campaign has created fear among the people that the country would be divided further. “It is anti-democratic to talk about creating conflicts among the people just to win the election,” he said.

Mr. Mutharasan said the Prime Minister had visited Tamil Nadu nine times for the election campaign but it did not benefit the BJP. The PM, out of fear of losing the election, had spoken without knowing what to say, he alleged adding the Election Commission must take action against him for his remarks.

The CPI leader said though suspended Assistant Professor Nirmala Devi was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in a case of attempted trafficking of college girls, question still remains for whom she tried to commit the crime. “The verdict was one-sided and a proper investigation should be conducted to bring out the truth,” he said. He also wanted a study to be conducted to ascertain the cause of prevailing high temperature in Erode district and take adequate steps to address the issue.