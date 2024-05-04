GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CPI members in Coimbatore call for better water, waste management

May 04, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a petition to the Corporation Commissioner on Saturday, members of the Communist Party of India raised concerns over the distribution of water by private players in times of water scarcity and the “poor implementation of waste management in the city”.

Delays in door-to-door collection and irregularities in garbage truck schedules have led to the accumulation of waste on streets, posing health hazards to residents, the petition said.

“Unlike previous practice where substitute workers would step in during absence of regular workers, contractors now fail to provide alternative personnel, further complicating the situation,” one of the members said.

To address this escalating issue, members have sought the augmentation of resources such as garbage carts, sanitation workers, and garbage trucks to ensure timely and efficient waste removal. Additionally, efforts to implement waste sorting and enhance waste treatment infrastructure are being advocated to align with the city’s development trajectory.

Moreover, Coimbatore is reeling under the strain of a severe drinking water shortage, particularly during the scorching summer months. This crisis has prompted a surge in the sale of drinking water by private companies, exacerbating the plight of residents already grappling with inadequate water supply.

“The government must take immediate control of private drinking water plants in the city to ensure uninterrupted distribution of drinking water until natural water reservoirs replenish, ensuring equitable access for all residents,” the petition read.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / waste management / water

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.