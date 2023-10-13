HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI (M) seeks Tamil Nadu CM’s intervention to address grievances of MSMEs

The Chief Minister should withdraw the introduction of peak hour charges and also charges levied on solar energy generated with solar rooftop panels in the units for captive consumption, said CPI (M) leader K. Balakrishnan

October 13, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan. File

CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan. File | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to address the grievances of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) on the electricity front.

K. Balakrishnan, the State Secretary of the party, said in a press release that more than 5.8 lakh MSMEs in the State employing 35 lakh people were hit by various developments in the last few years — demonetisation, GST, COVID-19, etc.

Many units have been shut down because of these challenges. Hence, the Chief Minister should revise the fixed charges to the earlier levels for these units, supply power at 3 A (1) slab for units with less than 12 KW connection, and withdraw the introduction of peak hour charges. It should not levy any charges on solar energy generated with solar rooftop panels in the units for captive consumption, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / electricity production and distribution / industrial production / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.