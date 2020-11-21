COVID-19: 147 new cases, two deaths in Coimbatore district

Tiruppur, Salem districts report one death each

The 147 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Coimbatore on Friday took the district’s overall tally to 47,219.

According to the media bulletin, two women aged 58 and 55 died. Of the 47,219 cases, 45,485 have recovered and 779 were active. The district has reported 595 deaths so far.

On Friday, 152 persons were discharged upon recovery from the disease.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 82 fresh cases. A 78-year-old man died at a private hospital. Of the total 14,690 cases, 13,809 have recovered and 677 were active. Tiruppur district has reported 204 deaths so far. As many as 99 patients were discharged on Friday.

Salem district reported 78 new cases and one death. According to health officials, 67 cases were indigenous and 11 patients had returned from Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Karur and Krishnagiri. A 46-year-old man died of the disease. Namakkal district reported 21 cases, Krishnagiri 15 and Dharmapuri 12.

Erode district reported 40 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 11,822. While 107 persons were discharged, 334 persons continued to be under treatment.

The 18 fresh cases reported in the Nilgiris on Friday took the total number of confirmed cases in the district to 7,194. The district administration said that 145 people were under treatment.