Coimbatore

Court directs DVAC to probe complaint against police inspector

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruppur, recently directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to investigate a corruption complaint levelled against an Inspector of Police.

Chief Judicial Magistrate V. Pugazhenthi ordered the DVAC, Tiruppur, on January 11 to investigate a complaint received against Inspector Elango attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Tiruppur city police.

Sources said that a Tiruppur-based advocate, Pa. Vijay Anand, lodged a complaint against Elango to the DVAC in 2020. The complainant had alleged that the Inspector earned money disproportionate to his known sources of income. He later forwarded the complaint to the Director of DVAC. With no action being taken, Mr. Anand lodged a petition before the CJM court, along with documents to support his allegations.

The court directed the DVAC to investigate the complaint as per the procedures of Prevention of Corruption Act and submit a report on March 14, 2022.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2022 11:38:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/court-directs-dvac-to-probe-complaint-against-police-inspector/article38279537.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY