Couple attempts suicide, man dies in Tiruppur

March 31, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

In an attempt by a couple to end their lives at their residence in West Vanjipalayam, the husband died and the woman was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur. Sivachandran (52) and Lakshmi (47) resorted to the act since the former was unemployed, police sources said. Thirumurugapoondi police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

