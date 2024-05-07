GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corporation suspends solid waste management activities in afternoon

May 07, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The Corporation has also revised working hours during the afternoon for conservancy workers in Erode, Tamil Nadu.

The Corporation has also revised working hours during the afternoon for conservancy workers in Erode, Tamil Nadu.

With scorching temperatures prevailing, the Erode Corporation has decided to suspend solid waste management activities during the afternoon and has revised the working hours for conservancy workers until May 31.

On May 2, temperatures in the district soared to a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius, which is 5.2 degrees Celsius above normal. 

The Corporation employs 475 permanent workers and 1,010 temporary workers across all 60 wards in the four zones to collect and segregate municipal solid waste, desilt drains, and sweep bus stands and market premises. Presently, they are engaged in their duties from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day. However, due to the escalating heat, the Corporation has decided to suspend work during the afternoon hours.

According to a health officer, the working hours have been extended by one hour in the morning, from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, while work in the afternoon has been suspended entirely. “Only workers responsible for cleaning bus stands and market premises remain on duty in the evening,” said an officer. Additionally, at the conclusion of their morning shift, workers are provided with buttermilk and kambam koozh (pearl millet porridge) to help them cope with the heat, he added.

The officer stated that a decision on extending the suspension of work in the afternoon beyond May 31 will be made based on the prevailing conditions in June.

