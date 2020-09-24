Corporation seals swab collection centre of private lab

Coimbatore Corporation on Thursday sealed a swab collection centre of a private laboratory chain approved for conducting COVID-19 testing, following allegations of variation in test results.

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian told The Hindu that the centre at Vadavalli was closed on Wednesday and officials sealed it on Thursday, pending inquiry.

On Wednesday, a native of Kovilmedu in Coimbatore had complained to the Vadavalli police accusing the laboratory of having issued a wrong positive result for a COVID-19 test. The man had alleged he tested negative for COVID-19 when his swab sample was tested at another laboratory in the city.

A source at the laboratory said that reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method used for COVID-19 diagnosis has test variability.