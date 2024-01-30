GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation officials removed encroachments in Salem New Bus Stand

January 30, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation officials removing encroachment shops in the New Bus Stand in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 30 January 2024.

Corporation officials removing encroachment shops in the New Bus Stand in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 30 January 2024. | Photo Credit: E LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Salem Corporation officials removed encroachments from the passenger walking path at the Salem New Bus Stand on Tuesday.

The Salem Corporation had permitted 135 shops to operate in the New Bus Stand, which included 48 commercial shops, 56 shops on the platforms, and two hotels. However, numerous shops began occupying the walking path of passengers, and more than 20 eateries were found operating in the bus stand. These eateries were using LPG cylinders and gas stoves to prepare food items at the bus stand, which was a violation of the rules. Following complaints from various people, the Salem Corporation issued a notice to all the shops in October 2023, warning them that their licenses would be cancelled if they continued to use inflammable materials. Recently, in the current month, the corporation sent notices to all the shops, and officials marked the shops encroaching on the space, when they visited the bus stand.

On Tuesday, with police protection, Salem Corporation officials removed the encroachments. Some shopkeepers quarreled with the officials, but the police prevented them.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) Salem urban north district secretary N. Praveen Kumar called the move an eyewash by the Corporation. If it really wanted to maintain the bus stand, the assistant engineer and sanitary inspector should visit the bus stand daily, and should immediately remove or seal any encroachments if they find any, Mr. Praveen added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.