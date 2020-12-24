Corporation lifts samples from persons who returned from UK

The Coimbatore Corporation has identified and lifted samples from 75 persons, who travelled to the city from the United Kingdom.

Sources familiar with the development said following instruction from the Central and State governments, the civic body had identified the 75 persons who had travelled in the last 10 - 15 days. Though they had tested negative at the time of entering the city, the civic body had again lifted samples.

At the time of lifting samples, if any of the family members of those who had returned from the UK exhibited symptoms, the Corporation also lifted samples from them. It then had advised the persons and family, wherever necessary, to stay indoors.

The collected samples have been sent for testing.

The Corporation had closed the five triage centres that had been started when the COVID-19 cases were high. The sources said the civic body had opened five such centres to act as nodal points for persons who showed symptoms or had tested positive. It was from here that the Corporation sent such persons to government or private hospitals.

Likewise, the Corporation had also brought down the strength of medical personnel at COVID-19 care centres as the number of positive persons had declined. Only a hall in the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex was active.

The case count as of December 23 stood 97 with the daily count hovering around eight to 12 a zone.

But the Corporation did not surrender all the halls or wedding halls it had taken possession of for establishing the care centres as it would need those for exigencies, sources added.