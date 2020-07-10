Corpn. to upgrade its mobile app with COVID-19 information

Coimbatore Corporation would soon share COVID-19-related information on its mobile application, CCMC Central, Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath told The Hindu here Friday.

The upgrade, to be rolled out in a few days, would help people know and identify the containment zones in the city, list of hospitals, medical shops, nearby toilets and a few more details.

The containment zones to be presented in maps would have clearly defined boundaries that would help people to avoid those. It would also alert users if they were near such zones, said sources familiar with the development.

The app would also show details on the number of active COVID-19 cases, persons cured so far and other such information that the district administration shared on a day-to-day basis.

At present, the users of the CCMC Central app could pay property tax, water charges, lodge complaints, know the follow-up on their complaints, among other things.

Mr. Jatavath said the Corporation had started video calling people who went into home quarantine to check if they were at home. He had launched the service on Friday as the Corporation had collected details of 8.98 lakh persons from its door-to-door survey.

The video call was to check people violating quarantine by leaving their homes.

The teachers the Corporation had deployed to man its ward-level mini control rooms would randomly video call people in home quarantine. For them to make the calls the Corporation had given 30 SIM cards.

If the teachers found self-quarantined persons going out they would alert the flying squad concerned for a spot inspection and the team concerned would initiate action if there was a violation, the Commissioner explained. In a related development, the Corporation had added eight lines each to the landline and mobile phone number at its control room in the head office.

This was to ensure that people either dialling 0422-2302323 or 97505-54321 did not face engaged lines, he added.