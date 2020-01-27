Corpn. inks MoU with German agency to promote sustainable transport

Coimbatore Corporation has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German agency GIZ to implement ‘Integrated Sustainable Urban Transport Systems for Smart Cities’ project in the city at ₹ 1,700 crore.

According to sources, the two agencies would spend the money over the next 15 years in five phases to promote non-motorised transport (NMT) in the city, use of public transport, make the city’s roads safe for pedestrians and thereby reduce carbon-dioxide emission.

The GIZ had identified 300km NMT corridor and 26 pedestrian activity centres for improvement.

As a part of the project, the Corporation would establish an NMT cell at its office to coordinate with other State and Central government agencies.

Pilot project

The two agencies carried out a pilot project on Big Bazaar Street, near the Corporation’s head office, in November-December 2019. Based on the feedback from road users and commuters, the two agencies would immediately identify and develop by redesigning various junctions in the city.

A flyer the GIZ had developed said the project would benefit 10 lakh people in the city.