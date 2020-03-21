Coronavirus | Seven persons with COVID- 19 symptoms hospitalised

Seven persons with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to hospitals in Coimbatore on Friday.

According to health officials, three were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and four to ESI Hospital.

Samples of six patients have been sent to Chennai and the results are awaited, according to officials.

‘No positive cases in Tiruppur’

Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that no positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in district as on Friday.

After inspecting the precautionary measures taken at Tiruppur Railway Station, he told mediapersons that 19 persons who returned to Tiruppur district from overseas are currently under home quarantine and are being monitored.

The district administration will consult with garment companies in regulating the arrival of workers from north India amid COVID-19 scare, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.