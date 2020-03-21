Coronavirus | Seven persons with COVID- 19 symptoms hospitalised

Seven persons with COVID-19 symptoms were admitted to hospitals in Coimbatore on Friday.
According to health officials, three were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and four to ESI Hospital.
Samples of six patients have been sent to Chennai and the results are awaited, according to officials.
‘No positive cases in Tiruppur’
Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that no positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in district as on Friday.
After inspecting the precautionary measures taken at Tiruppur Railway Station, he told mediapersons that 19 persons who returned to Tiruppur district from overseas are currently under home quarantine and are being monitored.
The district administration will consult with garment companies in regulating the arrival of workers from north India amid COVID-19 scare, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.