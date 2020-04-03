Coronavirus | Distribution of cash, commodities to ration cardholders begins

The distribution of financial assistance of ₹ 1,000, and essential commodities free of cost to 6.84 lakh rice cardholders through 1,146 ration shops in the district began here on Thursday.

Only 50 persons were allowed to receive the assistance in the morning while another 50 were allowed in the afternoon. To ensure personal distancing, markings were done in front of the shops. However, at many shops personal distancing norms were flouted and the supervisor at the shop had a tough time in warning people. At Rayarpalayam, chairs were provided to the cardholders and those were placed one metre away from each other.

Collector C. Kathiravan inspected the distribution at ration shops at Karungalpalayam and Kollampalayam located in the quarantined area. He said the distribution began at 1,146 ration shops, including 1,125 shops run by Cooperative Department, 15 shops run by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, three shops run by self-help groups and three mobile shops to cover 6,84,192 cardholders.

Only essential commodities were given to 33,951 sugar cardholders, he added. Mr. Kathiravan asked people to ensure personal distancing while standing at the shops.

He also requested them to purchase essential items, except milk, on weekly basis and stay at home to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Salem/ Namakkal

The public queued up braving the scorching sun to receive the ration supplies and cash relief of ₹1,000 at the ration shops here.

Collector S.A.Raman inspected the distribution at a ration shop in Pallapatti and a few other places. Mr. Raman said that 100 tokens were distributed a day and people need not go to the ration shops to get the tokens as they would be distributed at their doorsteps. Spots had been highlighted at specified distance to ensure personal distancing and the public should adhere to it. Soap and water had also been made available outside shops to ensure hygiene.

He added that relief materials would be distributed to 9,76,623 families, including 882 Sri Lankan refugee families.

Mr. Raman said there were over 1,400 people with foreign travel history and 136 families linked to Delhi Nizamuddin event in home quarantine in the district and relief materials would be supplied to their houses.

While people did follow the personal distancing norms at some places, at a few places, they were seen standing close to each other, forgetting the designated spots.

At a ration shop in Peramanur, the public left their bags at the spots and grouped under shades. In Sooramangalam, they crowded around officials who came to distribute tokens.

In Namakkal, relief materials would be distributed to 5,08,792 rice cardholders and 681 Sri Lankan refugee families at 925 ration shops.