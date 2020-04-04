Conversion of train coaches into isolation wards nearing completion

The conversion of two train coaches into COVID-19 isolation wards at the Coimbatore Railway Station is nearing completion, an official said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the railway staff members began sticking mosquito nets on the windows of one of the coaches. A total of 40 pieces, each measuring 760 mm in length and 705 mm in breadth, are used in the coach, the railway official said. A total of 20 toilets in the coach have been converted into bathrooms as per the instructions of Salem Division of Southern Railway.

Due to the lockdown, there were a few delays in procurement of materials and finding tailors to stitch the mosquito nets, the official said. As many as 82 staff members are involved in the works at the shed in the railway station. However, physical distancing and precautionary measures such as wearing masks and gloves are being ensured. “Wherever possible, we are taking all precautionary measures,” the railway official said. The conversions works of both the coaches are expected to be completed by next week.