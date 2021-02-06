‘Consulting all stakeholders before implementation of laws not practical’

It is not practical for the Central government to consult all the stakeholders before implementation of any laws and it is not required by the Constitution, said Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of BJP Mahila Morcha, in Tiruppur on Friday.

“People have confidence in the government that they elected to power and the government brings laws for the people,” she said in response to the criticism that the Central government enacted the three farm laws without proper consultation.

Prior to the introduction of the three legislations in the Parliament, the BJP had sought the opinions and needs of farmers from across the country, she claimed.

Noting that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had conducted several rounds of talks with the farm unions regarding the ongoing protests, Ms. Srinivasan said that the Central government was ready to redress the grievances of “true farmers”.

On Governor Banwarilal Purohit declining to take a call regarding the early release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A.G. Perarivalan, she said that the BJP cannot take a “partisan stand” regarding the Governor and the President of India as they were “important authorities as per the Constitution.”

Regarding the return of expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader V.K. Sasikala who recently completed her prison sentence, she said that the AIADMK was leading the National Democratic Alliance in the State and that they have to decide, declining to comment further.

Denying criticisms of privatisation following the Union Budget, Ms. Srinivasan said that the Central government would not hand over anything completely to the private firms.