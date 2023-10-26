HamberMenu
Consultative meeting on UGD project held in Hosur Corporation

October 26, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

A consultative meeting on the underground drainage (UGD) project in Hosur Corporation was chaired by Mayor S.A. Sathya and presided by Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha.

The administrative sanction for the project was issued in January this year and the last date for tender submittion is October 31.  According to the Corporation, the works will be allocated by March 2024, and the works will commence in May next year to be completed by 2027.

Given the experience of damage to the metal covers in the various Corporation jurisdictions where the scheme is implemented, those learnings will be incorporated in the machine hole structuring in the UGD scheme of Hosur, according to the Mayor.

The implementation phase will include immediate road restoration works. The project estimated at a cost of ₹582.54 crore is being implemented through the Union and the State components of AMRUT fund, Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund, and Project Sustainability Grant Fund.

The proposed deposit rate for domestic and non-domestic connections are ₹7,500 and ₹15,000 respectively for less than 600 sq.ft; ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 respectively for 6,01 sq.ft – 1,200 sq/ft; ₹12,500 and ₹25,000 respectively for 1,201-1,800 sq.ft; ₹15,000 and ₹30,000 respectively for 1,801 - 2,400 sq.ft.

