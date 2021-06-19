Constable suspended

A police constable attached to the Avinashi police station was suspended recently following allegations that he stole ₹4.12 lakh from the bank account of an accused.

Police sources said that Ranjith (34) was part of a team which arrested a man earlier this year on charges of stealing cash. The constable took the ATM card and collected bank account details before the accused was remanded in judicial custody and allegedly withdrew the cash.

The accused was released earlier this month and noticed the shortage in his bank balance, following which he petitioned the District Police regarding the incident.

Based on investigations, Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai ordered the suspension of Ranjith till further orders. Further investigations are on.

Three detained under Goondas Act

City Police Commissioner V. Vanitha on Saturday ordered the detention of three accused who were arrested in May on charges of selling ganja.

A statement said Yasser Arafat (24), Narasimha Praveen (24) and Surender Kumar (26) were arrested by the Tiruppur North police on May 10 for possessing 4.4 kg of ganja and were remanded in judicial custody. The detention orders were served on the accused at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday, the statement said.

A total of 29 persons were detained under the Goondas Act by the Tiruppur City Police, so far, this year.