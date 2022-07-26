Congress terms questioning of Sonia Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate as vendetta politics

The Hindu Bureau July 26, 2022 17:02 IST

The speakers said the Enforcement Directorate, instead of functioning as a probe agency, continues to be working for the BJP party and involved in harassing their senior leaders in the National Herald case.

Members of the Congress party stage a demonstration against questioning of their party leader Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in Erode, in Tamil Nadu, on July 26. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

The speakers said the Enforcement Directorate, instead of functioning as a probe agency, continues to be working for the BJP party and involved in harassing their senior leaders in the National Herald case.

Stating that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) second round of questioning of Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi is nothing but a vendetta politics, members of the party staged a demonstration in Erode on July 26. The speakers said the Enforcement Directorate, instead of functioning as a probe agency, continues to be working for the BJP party and involved in harassing their senior leaders in the National Herald case. “The Agency is misused by the Central government for threatening the Opposition party and its leaders and suppressing the voice rises against the government”, they said. They said that when people are affected by skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, the Central government is keen only on vendetta politics. “Their attempts to suppress the voice will not succeed”, they added. Speakers said that their leader Rahul Gandhi was earlier questioned many times for pointing mistakes at the BJP government. “But, the entire cadre are with our leaders who will continue to raise their voices”, they added. They said that the party will succeed and will not get frightened by the tactics adopted by the BJP.



Our code of editorial values