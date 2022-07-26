Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 6 hours of questioning; summoned to appear again on July 27

She was questioned for over two hours on July 21

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra leave the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi on July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.

Officials said she has been asked to appear again on Wednesday.

Explained | What is the National Herald case and why has the ED summoned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi?

She left the agency’s office in central Delhi just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday after recording her statement.

The Congress leader had reached the ED office around 11 a.m. with her Z+ armed security cover, and accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra. While Ms. Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra stayed back at the ED office, Mr. Rahul Gandhi left soon after. Ms. Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra was in another room at the ED office so she could meet her mother to provide her medicines or medical assistance if necessary, officials said. The Congress president once left the ED office around 2 p.m. and returned around 3.30 pm in what is understood to be a lunch break. The questioning and recording of statements of the 75-year-old Congress president began at 11.15 a.m. after initial formalities, including the verification of summons and signing the attendance sheet.

She was questioned for over two hours on July 21 when she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.

The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case — Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

Political vendetta, claims Congress

The Congress has slammed the agency’s action against its top leadership and termed it “political vendetta”.

Delhi Police deployed a huge force, including CRPF and RAF personnel, and barricaded the entire over one kilometre stretch between her residence and the ED office. Traffic restrictions were also imposed in the area.

The ED questioned Mr. Rahul Gandhi last month in sessions that clocked over 50 hours over five days.

National Herald case |How proceedings dragged on since beginning of trial

The move to question the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This was after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Ms. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders in Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38% shareholding.

Mr. Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover ₹90.25 crore that Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis seeking their response to Swamy’s plea. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in the case in April.

The Congress has maintained there has been no wrongdoing and Young Indian is a “not-for-profit” company established under section 25 of the Companies Act and hence there can be no question of money laundering.

It is understood that Mr. Rahul Gandhi, during his deposition before the ED, stuck to the position that there was no personal acquisition of assets by himself or his family.

According to the ED, assets worth about ₹800 crore are “owned” by the AJL and the agency wants to know from the Gandhis how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.