Compendium on MMF garments released

Textiles Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh released a compendium on man-made fibre garments on Wednesday at the executive committee meeting of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC).

The compendium, compiled by the Council, has details of all 90 MMF garment HS lines, including the top 10 high potential MMF garments for the United States market. It has the details of fabrics used to produce the 90 HS lines and their supplier details.

Mr. Singh said the apparel sector is important for the economy as it provides livelihood to a large segment of population and has a major contribution towards exports and GDP. The Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme, along with the proposed Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and Mega Investment Textile Parks (MITRA) will help growth of apparel exports, he said.

AEPC chairman A. Sakthivel said the compendium has details of HS codes, pictures, fabric suppliers and prices. MMF garments contribute to around $165 billion in total ready made garment exports of $470 billion globally. India’s There is huge opportunity for Indian apparel manufacturers to diversify to MMF garments.