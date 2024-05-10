Common high score thrills twin siblings in Tiruppur

A coincidence it may be, yet, these twin sisters of a government higher secondary school in Tiruppur district who had scored a common total of 484 in SSLC are a thrilled lot.

M. Harini and M. Sabarisri, students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Avinashi had together prepared hard with a determination to succeed in life so as to make their mother Murugamani (39), a single parent, proud of their performance.

A tailor in a hosiery company in Avinashi, Murugamani, had been toiling hard carrying out extra work at home, for the last 10 years after the demise of her husband, to see through the academic progress of her daughters.

The twin siblings are grateful to the sustained guidance of their teachers and mother’s encouragement, and are eager to scale up their academic progress by availing the utility of scholarships.

“We usually wake up at 4 a.m. and study, and help out our mother in doing the chores before leaving for school. We help each other with our respective areas of strengths during our combined study. We are glad now that we could register the common score of 484,” Ms. Harini said.

Joining her sister, Ms. Sabarisri said: “We will sustain our performance, get into good positions, and keep our mother in comfort.”