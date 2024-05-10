GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Common high score thrills twin siblings in Tiruppur

Published - May 10, 2024 10:16 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A coincidence it may be, yet, these twin sisters of a government higher secondary school in Tiruppur district who had scored a common total of 484 in SSLC are a thrilled lot.

M. Harini and M. Sabarisri, students of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Avinashi had together prepared hard with a determination to succeed in life so as to make their mother Murugamani (39), a single parent, proud of their performance.

A tailor in a hosiery company in Avinashi, Murugamani, had been toiling hard carrying out extra work at home, for the last 10 years after the demise of her husband, to see through the academic progress of her daughters.

The twin siblings are grateful to the sustained guidance of their teachers and mother’s encouragement, and are eager to scale up their academic progress by availing the utility of scholarships.

“We usually wake up at 4 a.m. and study, and help out our mother in doing the chores before leaving for school. We help each other with our respective areas of strengths during our combined study. We are glad now that we could register the common score of 484,” Ms. Harini said.

Joining her sister, Ms. Sabarisri said: “We will sustain our performance, get into good positions, and keep our mother in comfort.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.