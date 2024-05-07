GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Committee inspects Avinashi Road flyover works in Coimbatore

May 07, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An internal audit committee of the State Highways Department reviewed the Avainshi Road flyover works in Coimbatore city on Tuesday.

An official press release said the committee, headed by Superintending Engineer of Highways Department, construction and maintenance, Tiruppur, R. Saravanan, held a meeting with the officials concerned and inspected the construction works at a few locations.

The flyover is coming up from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins (nearly 10 km). Almost 70 % of the construction of the flyover is over and of the eight up and down ramps, construction of ramps at seven locations have commenced. The land acquisition process for the ramps will be completed by the end of December this year.

Divisional Engineers J.K. Ramesh Khanna and V. Samudrakani were also present at the meetings and inspections, the release said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.