Commissioner reviews progress of projects

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Wednesday reviewed the progress in various projects in South Zone, said a release from the civic body.

He visited the site where the Corporation was constructing a new bus stand at ₹168 crore in Vellalore. He also reviewed the progress in laying underground sewer lines in Kovaipudur and Kuniamuthur and the lake development work under Smart Cities Mission on the Muthannan tank bund.

Senior Corporation engineers accompanied the Commissioner, the release said.