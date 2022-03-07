Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects newly electrified Palani – Pollachi – Palakkad Town railway section

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai (second right) visiting Pollachi Junction as part of the safety inspection of Palani-Pollachi- Palakkad Town electrified railway section in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Abhai Kumar Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for Southern Circle, Bengaluru, on Monday conducted a safety inspection in the newly electrified Palani – Pollachi – Palakkad Town railway section.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway said that he checked the installation of over head electrical equipment, wiring and other electrification-related works completed in the section.

Commencing from Palani Junction at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Mr. Rai inspected the power line crossings, level crossings, foot over bridges, road over bridges, traction substations and sectioning and sub-sectioning posts in the section. The inspection between Pollachi and Palakkad Town commenced at 1.45 p.m. and concluded at Palakkad Town at 5 p.m., the release said.

Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Southern Railway Rajesh Kumar Mehta, Chief Project Director of Railway Electrification (Chennai) Sameer Dighe and Divisional Railway Managers Padmanabhan Ananth (Madurai) and Trilok Kothari (Palakkad) accompanied the CRS.

Following this, a speed trial was held using an AC electric locomotive that left Palakkad Town Junction at 5.38 p.m. and reached Pollachi Junction at 6.20 p.m. Ahead of this inspection, 145.11 km of track length (115.9 km of route length) in the Palakkad Town – Pollachi – Palani section was energised with 25 kV electric power supply on Sunday evening, according to the release.