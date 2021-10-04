Colleges gear up to receive first year students

Colleges in Coimbatore are gearing up to welcome first year students, who will be going to colleges after more than a year following a State Government order permitting opening of classes.

The college management representatives The Hindu spoke to said they would be following all the State Government-advised COVID-19 safety protocol, including conducting classes by maintaining physical distance.

Seating students with sufficient space among them would not be a problem, even after the entry of first year students, because most colleges were conducting classes alternately for second and third year students.

And those students who were in college would also be in laboratories, the representatives said and reiterated that availability of rooms, therefore, would be sufficient to maintain physical distance.

In hostels at present, the managements had permitted only 50% occupancy in rooms. If the entry of first year students from outside Coimbatore were to lead to violation of the safety protocol, the colleges had planned to reschedule classes for second or third year students so that they returned home to continue online classes.

The first year students on starting offline classes would continue with bridge and orientation courses as suggested by the Bharathiar University. The college managements had started those courses online a couple of months ago to teach basics once again to students, who had completed Plus Two while sitting at home during the pandemic.

They would continue to teach the basics for a while before starting with college subjects. And those students from Kerala or other districts could opt to continue classes online, the representatives said.

Unlike last year when admission to courses took a hit following the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, this year colleges had seen improved admission and most colleges had almost filled seats in all courses, the representatives added.