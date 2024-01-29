College student dies, 40 others injured in bus accident in Erode

January 29, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - ERODE

A final-year B.B.A. student of Kongu Arts and Science College in Nanjanapuram died while 40 other students and faculty members were injured, after the tourist bus they were travelling in fell on its side, near the college in Erode, late on Sunday, June 28, 2024.

The incident took place at 11 p.m., about 500 metres away from the college, when the bus with 50 students and three faculty members, were on their way to Coorg in Karnataka. Bus driver Gobi of Salem district was trying to negotiate a bend, when lost control of the vehicle. The bus fell on its side. The students raised an alarm and local residents alerted the Erode Taluk police.

The injured were admitted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai and to the District Headquarters Hospital in Erode. One student, S. Swetha, 21, of Tiruppur, died. A case was registered and the police are on the lookout for the driver who fled from the spot after the accident.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver operated the vehicle at high speed while negotiating the bend, and lost control of the vehicle.