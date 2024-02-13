GIFT a SubscriptionGift
College student delivers baby in hostel in Dharmapuri

February 13, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old college student gave birth to a child in a hostel on Tuesday.

The student, a resident of Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district, joined a government college in Dharmapuri in September last year and was staying at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel nearby. On Tuesday morning, she went to the bathroom and gave birth to a female baby. The other inmates of the hostel soon informed the officials and the mother and infant were taken to the Dharmapuri Government Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

Officials from the Social Welfare Department and police were informed of the incident, and inquiries were held with hostel officials and students. Officials attached to the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department said that the girl was married and at the time of admission to the hostel, had not revealed she was pregnant. Since she suffered from obesity-related issues, the hostel warden also did not know she was pregnant. The girl’s husband and parents came to the hospital after information was given to them and gave their statements, officials added.

