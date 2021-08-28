Coimbatore

College inks MoU with Texvalley

D.P. Kumar (left), Executive Director of Texvalley, and B.L Sairam Subramaniam, Principal, RD National College of Arts and Science, with the MoU in Erode.  

To help students of the Department of Costume Design and Fashion gain hands-on experience in the textile market and design, RD National College of Arts and Science has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Texvalley in Gangapuram here.

College Principal B.L Sairam Subramaniam and Executive Director of the Texvalley D.P. Kumar signed the MoU in the presence of department faculties.

A release from the college said that the MoU will provide an opportunity for the students to gain knowledge on fashion designing, fashion forecasting, textile market, handloom sector, research incubation sector and retailing which will enhance their careers in the field. Also, the MoU envisages students to be a member of Fashion Designer Club at Texvalley which has fabric sources for designing, pattern making, machineries and visual merchandising.

Students can also do their internship training with various industries guided by experts from Texvalley. They can also participate in workshops, seminars, webinar, conference and fashion show and other events conducted by Texvalley.


Comments
