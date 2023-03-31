HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

College girl murdered in Erode

March 31, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old college student was murdered, and her body was found in a well on Thursday.

According to the police, K. Swetha (21), of Kannaki Street in Gobichettipalayam, was a third-year student of a private college in Gobichettipalayam.

On Tuesday, she went to the college but did not return home. Her parents searched for her in various places and lodged a missing person complaint with the Gobichettipalayam police.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a foul smell emanated from a farm well near T.N. Palayam.

On information, Bungalow Pudur police came to the spot and retrieved a gunny bag from the well. The police found the body of a girl in the bag and alerted nearby police stations.

Later, Swetha’s parents came to the spot and confirmed the deceased as their daughter. The police found injuries on the body that possibly occurred due to an attack using an iron rod.

The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case. The police verified the mobile number of the deceased and found she had spoken to her schoolmate lastly. The police took the youth to the police station and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.