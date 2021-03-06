Collector issues guidelines for postal ballot

District Election Officer and Collector K. Rajamani has issued guidelines for those who planned to use the postal ballot option.
In a release issued here on Saturday, he said as per the Election Commission of India guidelines those voters who were over 80 years of age, differently abled and those persons who had been quarantined after turning COVID-19 positive could use the postal ballot option.
The voters, on choosing to cast vote through post and conveying the same to the booth officers who would reach out to them, would be given Form 12-D.
The differently abled voters should submit the filled-in 12-D form along with the government-issued differently abled identity card and those who recuperating from COVID-19 should furnish a medical certificate issued by a government doctor.
And, they should submit the form to the returning officer of the Assembly constituency concerned where their name figured in the voters’ list.
After the submission of the list, as the administration would mark against their names in the voters list that they would cast votes through the postal ballot, they would not be able to vote in person, the Collector said in the release and added that persons who fell in the above mentioned category should submit the forms before March 16.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath