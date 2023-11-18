HamberMenu
Collector inspects counting centres in Coimbatore, Pollachi

November 18, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inspecting the Government College of Engineering in Coimbatore on Saturday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inspecting the Government College of Engineering in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inspected vote counting centres in Coimbatore constituency, at the Government College of Engineering here and Pollachi Nachimuthu Gounder Technical College, Pollachi.

Highlighting the need for increased voter registration among 18-19-year-olds, Mr. Pati said that despite a target population of around 1,70,000 only 15,000-16,000 voters in this age group have registered, so far. He underscored the pivotal role of youth in democracy and urged eligible individuals to utilise the rectification camps for voter registration.

Additionally, he told mediapersons, “Special camps will be scheduled on November 25 and 26 in all the Assembly constituencies to encourage people to apply for voter IDs. The same can be done online. During the camps held on November 4 and 5, a total of 58,558 applications were received.”

Mr. Pati also emphasised the need for meticulous inspection of facilities and infrastructure in the counting rooms for ensuring a smooth electoral process in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency and its six Assembly constituencies. Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Shanmugam and District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila were present during the inspection.

