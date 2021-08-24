Collector, Commissioner inspect renovation of heritage buildings

Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Tuesday inspected two heritage buildings that the Public Works Department had taken up for renovation.

A release said the two officers went to the old munsif court near Coimbatore Railway Junction, and the Governor Bungalow, south of the Highways Department office, to inspect the progress the PWD had made in renovating them.

The release said the Department had taken up 29 buildings in the State for renovation and the two buildings formed part of the Coimbatore list.

The Department had estimated the cost of renovating the old munsif court building, spread over 2.60 acre, at ₹ 9.01 crore and the Governor Bungalow, spread over 14,947 sq.ft., at ₹10.25 crore.

Heritage value

The release said the Collector asked the Department engineers to renovate the buildings without erasing their heritage value and complete the work within time.

Ravi Sam, former chairman of CII Tamil Nadu and managing Director, Adwaith Lakshmi Industries, who had accompanied the Collector and the Commissioner, said it was proposed to have a museum at the Governor Bungalow and this was one of the long-pending demands of the city.

Experts would be roped in to design and set up the museum. The munsif court building would have a gallery on freedom fighters or Tamil culture, he said.