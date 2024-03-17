Coimbatore under security blanket for Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow

March 17, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in Coimbatore city from Sunday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Monday evening.

The police said that 5,000 police personnel from different districts will be in charge of the security in the city. Members of the Special Protection Group will accompany the Prime Minister throughout his journey, roadshow, and stay in the city.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore airport at 5.35 p.m. and reach the starting point of the roadshow on Mettupalayam Road by 5.45 p.m. The event is expected to end by 6.50 p.m. at RS Puram.

Police personnel have been deployed along the roadshow route from Sunday and vehicles have been disallowed from parking on either side of the road. Officials from Delhi, who are in charge of the Prime Minister’s security, visited the route and held discussions with city police officials.

After the roadshow, Mr. Modi will stay at the Circuit House in the city and leave for Palakkad in Kerala on an Indian Air Force chopper from Coimbatore airport by 9.45 a.m. on Tuesday.