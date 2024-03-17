GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore under security blanket for Prime Minister Modi’s roadshow

March 17, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
As a trial run for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Coimbatore, the security vehicle convoy conducted a rehearsal from Saibaba Temple junction to R.S. Puram on Sunday.

As a trial run for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Coimbatore, the security vehicle convoy conducted a rehearsal from Saibaba Temple junction to R.S. Puram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Heavy security arrangements have been put in place in Coimbatore city from Sunday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow on Monday evening.

The police said that 5,000 police personnel from different districts will be in charge of the security in the city. Members of the Special Protection Group will accompany the Prime Minister throughout his journey, roadshow, and stay in the city.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive in Coimbatore airport at 5.35 p.m. and reach the starting point of the roadshow on Mettupalayam Road by 5.45 p.m. The event is expected to end by 6.50 p.m. at RS Puram.

Madras High Court gives nod for PM Modi’s roadshow in Coimbatore

Police personnel have been deployed along the roadshow route from Sunday and vehicles have been disallowed from parking on either side of the road. Officials from Delhi, who are in charge of the Prime Minister’s security, visited the route and held discussions with city police officials.

After the roadshow, Mr. Modi will stay at the Circuit House in the city and leave for Palakkad in Kerala on an Indian Air Force chopper from Coimbatore airport by 9.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Narendra Modi / bjp

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.