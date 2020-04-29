Coimbatore start-up builds robot for COVID-19

A Coimbatore-based start-up has developed robot for UV sterilisation, instead of spraying the disinfectant, that can be used in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

According to a press release, Kamal Prasath Balaji, who had taken part in the World Skills competition, and runs Dotworld Technologies, a start-up, has built ‘Dokat Cura’, a UV sterilisation tower. “Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) is a disinfection method that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) light to kill or inactivate micro organisms normally used in water treatment and sanitation in hospitals. Taking inspiration from there, DotWorld Technologies has built ‘Dokat Cura’ a UV sterilisation tower that uses short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) instead of the conventional method of spraying the disinfectant,” says the press release.

The tower is portable and battery-operated and can be effectively used to sterilise various public places like hospitals and trains and buses. These towers can be controlled with a remote and a timer and can be operated from safe distances. The company then came up with Dokat Cura+, a manual controlled robot that will help sanitise public places by navigating automatically. The start-up also plans to develop ‘Dokat Aura’, which is a robot nurse that can supply food and medicine in isolation wards. The solutions are in functional prototype phase can be taken to mass production stage if the Government approves the products, the release added.