Coimbatore schools told to send vehicles for CM’s visit to Pollachi

March 11, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In anticipation of the scheduled visit of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Pollachi on March 13, schools in Coimbatore have received a directive mandating the provision of 15% of their school vehicles commandeering the occasion to ensure adequate transportation arrangements.

According to the directive, which encompasses 19 private schools, student transport vehicles will have to be sent to the respective Regional Transport Offices. The Coimbatore District Education Office has been designated as the central hub for collating and managing the details regarding the deployment of school vehicles.

During the visit, 20,000 beneficiaries will be given welfare aid by the Chief Minister.

