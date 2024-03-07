GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin to visit Pollachi on March 13

To a query on whether Pollachi would become a separate district, Housing Minister S. Muthusamy said the Chief Minister would take a call on this

March 07, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy

Minister for Housing S. Muthusamy | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Pollachi on March 13, said S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing.

Speaking in Pollachi on Thursday, March 7, 2024, the Minister along with Coimbatore Collector Kranti Kumar Pati was inspecting arrangements for a function where 20,000 beneficiaries would be given welfare aid by the Chief Minister. Mr Stalin is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for various development works and inaugurate completed projects..

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported remark that the DMK would cease to exist after the Lok Sabha polls, the Minister said such words would inspire the DMK cadre to work more and hence, he said, he thanked the Prime Minister for saying this.

To a query on whether Pollachi would become a separate district, the Minister said the Chief Minister would take a call on this.

