Coimbatore round up

Reading session

Goethe Zentrum, Coimbatore, will host German novelist and scriptwriter Christopher Kloeble on November 9. Mr. Kloeble will lead two book reading and discussion sessions at Gedee auditorium. The first session will be for school and college students (10.30 a.m. to noon) and the second one will be for readers and literary lovers (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) He will discuss his latest book “The Museum of the World” and hold discussions on German literature and his work.

Christopher Kloeble’s “The Museum of the World” was released in Germany in 2020. Mr. Kloeble lives in Berlin and New Delhi. The book is about Bartholomew, a 12-year-old orphan from Bombay. He speaks many languages and in 1854, he is hired as a translator by the brothers Schlagintweit from Germany who, with the support of Alexander von Humboldt and the East India Company, embark upon an expedition that takes them across India and the Himalayas. But, Bartholomew is also pursuing his own agenda to establish the first museum of his native land. The book is based on the true story of a scientific undertaking by three Bavarian brothers. It is translated by Rekha Kamath Rajan.

KVIC Chairman visit

Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Manoj Kumar, visited Lakshmi Machine Works and a silk reeling unit here recently.

According to a press release, Mr. Manoj Kumar had a meeting with the Chairman and Managing Director of LMW regarding machinery orders placed for KVIC’s slivering units in Kerala and Karnataka. The chairman of KVIC said there are plans to have modern machinery at the sliver plant at Ambala too to cater to the needs of Khadi institutions in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc. He also called for collaboration between LMW and KVOC to train personnel at the sliver plants. Mr. Manoj Kumar later visited the silk reeling and manufacturing unit of KVIC at Vadavalli. He assured the artisans that all their requirements would be addressed.

Casagrand to venture into Tiruppur

Casagrand will launch a gated community project in Tiruppur on nearly six acres. Senthil Kumar, Director of Casagrand, Coimbatore Zone, said the project will have 300 residential units of villas and apartments. The 50 villas will be four or five bed room houses and the apartments will be two to five bedroom units. There will be nearly 50 common amenities. The company will invest ₹200 crore to ₹250 crore in the project, which is scheduled for completion in 30 months from the date of launch. “We will launch the project in six months,” he said. The potential is huge in Tiruppur where there are no gated community projects by large organised players, he added. In Coimbatore, the company plans four projects. This includes one office space development on Avinashi Road with total built up area of one lakh sq.ft. and one project with 16 villas.

