HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore resident duped of ₹ 5 lakh in online investment scam

July 19, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man from Coimbatore was cheated of ₹ 5.02 lakh by an unknown person who assured him of giving higher returns for his investment.

R. Sathishkumar, a resident of Sivanandhapuram at Saravanampatti, lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police stating that he was duped of the money in June.

The police said that the complainant received a message on WhatsApp from a person who introduced himself as Asha Singh. He was offered an online part time job in a company, namely Mind Share Digital Marketing India. The complainant was initially given commissions for small investments. Later he invested ₹ 5.02 lakh, following which he was not given commission or the investment, said the police.

The man lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police on Tuesday, based on which a case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / cyber crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.