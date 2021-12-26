Coimbatore reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 89 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department reported two new deaths and the toll increased to 2,508. As many as 103 persons recovered on Sunday and the district had 1,021 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 40 new cases on Sunday. The district had 457 active cases and 51 persons recovered. The Health Department reported two new deaths and the toll went up to 1,023.

The Nilgiris district reported two new cases. The toll of the district remained at 218. The district had 128 active cases and 21 patients recovered on Sunday.