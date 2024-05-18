Coimbatore rain: SDRF team stationed, city areas inundated

After heavy rainfall was predicted in Tamil Nadu over the next 24 hours, a 22-member State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been stationed in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore district, for potential flood situation.

As of Saturday morning, Peelamedu recorded a maximum rainfall of 41 mm within the city, while the catchment area of Pilloor dam received 170 mm. Due to continuous evening rain over the past three days, the water level at Pilloor dam has risen to 20 ft out of a total height of 55 ft, according to an official from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

The Aliyar dam in Anamalai received 51 mm of rainfall, raising its water level to 70.75 ft out of a total height of 120ft.

The north and east zones of the city received the most rainfall over the past two days, causing flooding of subways at Avinashi Road and Lanka Corner, near the Coimbatore Railway Junction.

In response, the Corporation deployed two 100 HP de-watering pumps at the subways, clearing the water in three hours. “Without this new machine, bought specifically for the rainy season, it would take up to nine hours to drain just one subway,” said Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

Additionally, the central zone of the city, including Ramanathapuram, Ram Nagar, Gandhipuram, and parts of Tatabad, experienced inundation. In the north zone, areas like R.S. Puram, Thudiyalur, and K.K. Pudur reported minimal stagnation of water which flowed downstream towards Krishnampathy and Kumaraswamy tanks.

“Currently, each zone has two pumps— one 2 HP and one 5 HP— being deployed by engineers. Water will be pumped out from all downstream areas near canals so it can flow into the nearest stormwater drain or canal,” said a senior official from the Corporation’s engineering department.

In the east zone, Singanallur remains the worst hit, with its bus stand experiencing water stagnation, reaching ankle-deep within two hours of rainfall. However, the assistant engineer from the zone said, “Due to this area’s low-lying nature, water tends to accumulate every time it rains. Hence, we have stationed a 2HP pump at the bus stand to drain out the water.”

The area, already situated at a low elevation, hosts several commercial establishments built below the road’s surface level, resulting in flooding. “We can only assess the damages once the water is pumped out. Despite numerous appeals, the Corporation has failed to install drains in front of our shops,” lamented the owner of an internet centre.

Further, the accumulation of waste and debris in the inflow canal of the Singanallur tank caused water to flood a nearby private school.

In city, a shed collapsed onto two parked vehicles at the District Collectorate’s two-wheeler parking area. A fire tender and personnel were deployed. The ESI bus stand shelter was also damaged in the rain.