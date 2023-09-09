Coimbatore marks ‘World EV Day’ with rally on Race Course Road

September 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a vibrant display of commitment to sustainable transportation, Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap jointly flagged off a rally of electric vehicles (EVs) on Saturday to mark ‘World EV Day.’ The event saw a convergence of electric mobility enthusiasts and stakeholders, aiming to raise awareness about the benefits of EV adoption.

A total of 34 electric vehicles participated in the rally. The fleet included 25 two-wheelers, three three-wheelers, five four-wheelers, and one dumper truck. Additionally, 10 private-owned and showroom vehicles also joined the procession.

The event drew participation from six leading electric vehicle manufacturing companies and two private institutes of Coimbatore.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said Coimbatore was known as the ‘EV Capital’.

Manufacturers participating in the rally said the deployment of EVs by the Corporation for waste collection and the Police Department for patrolling set an example for the wider community to follow.