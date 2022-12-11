Coimbatore Marathon 2022 returns with huge participation

December 11, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The tenth edition of ‘Walkaroo Coimbatore Marathon 2022’, organised here on Sunday by the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation to create awareness on cancer, witnessed thousands of enthusiastic marathoners taking part, cutting across different age groups and locations.

While the marathon was held in 2019, in 2020 and 2021, it went online because of the pandemic.

As many as 16,500 people participated in the marathon, which was held under three categories. Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan flagged off and participated in the 21.1-km half marathon.

Nearly 2,000 volunteers ran in the half marathon that started at Park Gate Road. The participants covered Huzur Road, Race Course Road, Puliyakulam, Abdul Rahim Road, and Women’s Polytechnic and finally ended at Stanes School Ground.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap along with Balaji, Managing Trustee of Coimbatore Cancer Foundation, launched the 10-km and five-km marathon. More than 14,000 people participated in the two categories.

After the marathon, the DGP told the reporters that people have to give equal importance to physical and mental health. Nearly 50 police personnel from the Tamil Nadu police force participated in the marathon.

He also recalled the medals won by the department in various national and International competitions and urged people to take up either, swimming, running, or cycling as a daily activity to stay fit.

Timing bibs and tags were given to the participants to keep track of their routes and official timings.

The Coimbatore City Police had made a few localised traffic diversions to facilitate the marathon. Certificates of appreciation and medals were distributed to the winners under different categories.

Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director of Elgi Equipments, told the media on Saturday that apart from partnering with Coimbatore Cancer Foundation since 2013 for the Coimbatore Marathon, the company also has a large number of its employees and their families taking part in the marathon. “We like to promote fitness among the employees. We give them the time and facilities for the marathon,” he said.