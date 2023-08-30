HamberMenu
Coimbatore Forest Division appeals to people to surrender illegal weapons

August 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Forest Division has appealed to people engaged in poaching to surrender their illegal weapons before September 30, 2023. The appeal has been made in view of various instances of people hunting wild animals using weapons and snares in the forest division.

As per a release issued by the Forest Department, hunting of wild animals such as black-naped hare, wild boar and deer for meat and incidents of disturbing animals including elephants and gaurs have been reported. The Forest Department has already launched a drive to identify persons who are using illegal weapons such as country-made rifles and country-made bombs (avittukai).

According to the Department, possessing a country-made rifle is an offence under Section 102 (power of police officer to seize certain property) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Those having such weapons should surrender them with the Forest Department, the police or heads of the local bodies like a panchayat president before September 30.

The Department will use sniffer dogs to trace illegal weapons if they are not surrendered before the said date. If weapons are seized during such drives, action will be initiated against the offenders by the police under the Arms Act 1959 and by the Forest Department the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the release said.

The public have been requested to inform the Forest Department or the police if they come across people who use country-made rifles, country-made bombs, snares and those who use explosive materials for illegal activities.

