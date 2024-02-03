GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore doctor honoured with ISAR Fellowship Award

February 03, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In recognition of her contribution to women’s health over the past decade, Dr. Mirudhubashini Govindarajan, gynaecologist and fertility and clinical director, Women’s Center by Motherhood, in Coimbatore, received the prestigious Fellowship of Indian College of Reproductive Medicine (academic wing of Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction) award.

The honour, bestowed by the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR), celebrates her expertise in the field of fertility/sub fertility. The recognition is not only for her professional achievements, but also her commitment to further knowledge and innovation in the realm of assisted reproduction. The function took place on February 2 at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.