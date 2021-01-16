Coimbatore district reports 80 new cases

Coimbatore district saw a slight increase in the daily COVID-19 caseload with the reporting of 80 new cases on Saturday, which took the overall tally to 53,555 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district as the death toll remained at 662, the Health Department said. The district saw 52,264 recoveries and 629 patients were active cases. A total of 76 patients were discharged from various treatment centres in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Case count drops in city

The daily positive case count in city dropped below 50 more than a week ago, said sources in the Coimbatore Corporation.

Starting January 1, 2021 the number of positive cases reported daily was fewer than 50 in that on the first day of the New Year it was 29. The lowest positive case was on January 12 – 15 positive cases, the sources said and added that positive case count remained low even thought the civic body continued to lift around 2,000 samples a day.

The drop in positive cases was significant in Central, West and South zones – areas that until recently saw greater number of cases. At present, North and East zones were relatively high and the Corporation was taking steps to immediately lift samples from the family and neighbours of affected persons for preventive action, the sources added.

Tiruppur district reported 15 fresh cases, taking the case tally to 17,521 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,083 patients have recovered and 218 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 220 deaths overall. On Saturday, 23 patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres.